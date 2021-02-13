Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in General Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 65,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

