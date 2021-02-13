Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.