Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.