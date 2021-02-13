Good Life Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

