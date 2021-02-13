Good Life Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

