Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

