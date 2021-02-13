Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.