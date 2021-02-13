Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 344,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,013. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 21,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

