Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
GARPY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
