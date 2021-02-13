Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 1,511,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,202,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

