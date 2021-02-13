GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.75 price target on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$2.58 on Friday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$684.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

