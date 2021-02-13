GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $85.75. Approximately 4,725,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 1,211,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

Specifically, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.