GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

