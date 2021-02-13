GoByte Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $248,471.77 and approximately $2,912.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010521 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,333,474 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

