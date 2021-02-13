GNY (GNY) Market Cap Achieves $336.50 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. GNY has a total market cap of $336.50 million and approximately $616,706.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars.

