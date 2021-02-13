Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 561,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 9,472,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 426.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

