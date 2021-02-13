Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $249.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.60.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

