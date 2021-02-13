GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.73. GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 141,624 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth bought 89,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

