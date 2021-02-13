Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of GLRP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Glen Rose Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Glen Rose Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Rose Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Rose Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.