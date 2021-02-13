GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,633.57 ($21.34).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,253.20 ($16.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.61%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

