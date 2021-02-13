Glassman Wealth Services Sells 32,870 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PAVmed were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

