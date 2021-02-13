Glassman Wealth Services Has $567,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

