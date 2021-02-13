Glassman Wealth Services Has $53,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

UL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

