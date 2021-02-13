Glassman Wealth Services Buys 85 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

