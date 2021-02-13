Glassman Wealth Services Buys 767 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

