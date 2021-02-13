Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SAP by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in SAP by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.