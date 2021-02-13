Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $413.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $414.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

