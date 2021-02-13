Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 3,521 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 217.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.27 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

