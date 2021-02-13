GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIGM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 93,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,282. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.13.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

