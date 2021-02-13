Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

