Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.00. Geron shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,780,819 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Geron by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 961,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

