Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.00. Geron shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,780,819 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
