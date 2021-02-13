Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at C$43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.89. Genworth MI Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.02 and a 12 month high of C$59.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

