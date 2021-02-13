Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.