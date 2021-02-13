Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.