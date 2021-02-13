Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

