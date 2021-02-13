Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $299.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

