Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

