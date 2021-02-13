Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 6,206,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,259,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.