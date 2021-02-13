Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 6,206,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,259,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64.
About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.