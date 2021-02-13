General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.32.

Shares of GM opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

