General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $11.44. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 41,352 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.65. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.