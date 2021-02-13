General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

