Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Generac updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.53. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

