Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNSS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

