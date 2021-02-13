Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.