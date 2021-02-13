Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GMDMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

