Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE GTES opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.