Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.14.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.