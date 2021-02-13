Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.14.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22.
In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
