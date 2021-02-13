Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Down 6.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.03. 1,798,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 417,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

