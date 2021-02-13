Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLEO. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLEO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 345,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,587. Galileo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

