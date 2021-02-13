Gala 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $88.25 million and $1.11 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

